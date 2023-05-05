Barcelona [Spain], May 5 (ANI): The 10-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Rome Masters tournament owing to a leg injury.

He took his Twitter handle to share that he would not be participating in Rome.

"Hello everyone! I'm so sorry to announce that I won't be able to play in Rome," wrote Nadal in Spanish on Twitter Handle.

"You all know how much it hurts e to miss another of the tournaments that has been so important to me, both professionally and personally, because of all the affection and support of the Italian fans.

"Despite having noticed an improvement in the last few days, it has been many months since I've been able to train at a high level and the adaptation process takes time. All that is left for me to do is accept it and keep working. Best wishes to everyone."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since January due to a left hip flexor injury sustained at the Australian Open. The injury has kept him out of the tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid.

Nadal participated in 2021 the last time where he won the title with a 69-8 event record. Keeping the winning streak tallied to 17-match winning, in the first three appearances in 2005-07 at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Italy. (ANI)

