Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane congratulated long-time India teammate Rohit Sharma on conclusion of his Test career, hailing him for his evolution from a middle-order batter to an opener.

Rohit put an end to his 11-year-long Test career on Wednesday after representing the country in 67 Tests, leaving India with a massive leadership hole ahead of the England tour starting from June, which will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Rahane said, "I just want to wish him the best, he has done fantastically in Tests. I am actually shocked. Did not know he retired from Tests. He improved his game as a Test batter. He started his career at number five and six, and adapting as an opener was fantastic. He always wanted to take the bowlers on and play with freedom, that is what he wanted others to do too. Will probably call him or send him a message once I go back to the dressing room."

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

About the match, Rahane said that the 11th over, when Dewald Brevis smashed Vaibhav Arora for three fours and three sixes, a total of 30 runs to Vaibhav Arora, was a game-changer in favour of CSK.

"Vaibhav tried his best. Both batters, (Shivam) Dube and (Dewald) Brevis took their chances and were brave. They took their chances well. We also came back in the game later on really well. Eight runs, six balls, MS Dhoni on strike. It is tough, he can hit a good ball for a six. He (Russell) tried a yorker, was a good ball, but went for a six. 14-15 runs would have been ideal for the final over. Batting-wise, 190 was the total on this pitch. But bowling wise, we did all we asked for," he added.

Rahane also emphasised that if his side wins the next two games and finishes with 15 points, they can still qualify for the playoffs and it is about being positive.

"Russell (Andre Russell) has found his form. He is also bowling. Other bowlers are also chipping in. We have been playing good cricket as a team during last three games or so," he added.

After winning the toss, KKR opted to bat first. A second wicket 58-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (48 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sunil Narine (26 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) propelled KKR forward with a fine run-rate.

After that, knocks from Andre Russell (38 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Manish Pandey (36* in 28 balls, with a four and six) helped KKR reach 179/6 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed (4/31) topped the bowling charts for CSK while Anshul Kambhoj and Ravindra Jadeja got a piece each.

In the run-chase, CSK was reduced to 60/5 in 5.2 overs. A counter-attacking 51 from Dewald Brevis (in 25 balls, with four fours and four sixes) and his 67-run stand with Shivam Dube brought back some momentum to Men in Yellow. Dube (45 in 40 balls, with two fours and three sixes) continued being the aggressor in his 43-run partnership with skipper MS Dhoni, taking CSK to the brink of a win.

However, in a twist, Vaibhav Arora got both Dube and Noor Ahmed in the penultimate over, leaving CSK with eight to get in final over, with two wickets left.

Dhoni (17* in 18 balls, with a six) pulled off the finish fans wanted from him, tonking Andre Russell for a six on first ball of the final over and let Anshul hit the winning runs. CSK finished at 183/8 in 19.4 overs, getting their third win of the season.

Vaibhav Arora leaked runs, but was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with 3/48 in three overs. Varun Chakravarthy (2/18) and Harshit Rana (2/43) were also among the wicket-takers for KKR.

With three wins and nine losses, CSK still stays at the bottom of the points table. KKR currently has 11 points, with five wins, six losses and a no result in 12 matches. Their playoff chances have taken a serious hit as they sit at the sixth spot. (ANI)

