Shillong, Apr 20 (PTI) The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) women made an unceremonious exit in the quarterfinals of the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

But what was more shocking was the elimination of runners-up Delhi and bronze medallist Telangana in the men's team events, paving the way for RSPB and Maharashtra A to enter the medal rounds.

Maharashtra A's first thrashed Delhi 3-0, and the Railmen steamrolled Telangana 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal.

Both the men's and women's Petroleum teams entered the finals, beating the Railways and Bengal A, respectively, with similar verdicts of 3-0.

In the other two semifinals, Maharashtra A women defeated Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association 3-0 and their men beat Bengal A 3-2 in what turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat encounter.

Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh and Anannya Basak led their team into the final, as did Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), downing runners-up Bengal A with an identical margin.

As for the semifinal, it was a cakewalk for the team as TNTTA failed to repeat their quarterfinal performance against TTTA.

