Gold Coast, Oct 7 (PTI) The first women's T20 International between India and Australia was disrupted by rain here on Thursday.

The Indian team, after being put in to bat, had reached 131/4 in 15.2 overs when heavens opened up at the Carrara Oval here.

Also Read | CSK 3/0 on 1 Over I CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad Begin Proceedings.

Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington are making their T20I debuts for Australia.

For India, Renuka Singh was handed a debut while it was a maiden T20I appearance for Yastika Bhatia. PTI

Also Read | KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)