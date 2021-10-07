Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would aim to grab that last spot in the playoffs when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win situation on Thursday, October 7. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and would begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kolkata Knight Riders have had a mixed time in the UAE so far this season as they have played six games out of which they won four and lost the other two. Despite having occupied the fourth spot on the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders need to win this match in order to make sure that they end their league stage campaign with the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals would be watching this game closely as a lot depends on this game. If KKR win this, then they would be the overwhelming favourite to become the fourth and final team to enter the playoffs this season. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Mumbai Indians would then have to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad heavily in their next match in order to topple the two-time champions. Rajasthan Royals would be eliminated if they lose this fixture and all Punjab Kings can do is ensure that they win big against Chennai Super Kings to have an outside chance at making the playoffs.KKR vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54

Kolkata Knight Riders would be happy with Shubman Gill's return to form as the right-hander played a patient and anchoring knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring encounter. Also, with the likes of Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson back in training, it would be interesting to see whether they return to the playing XI in this must-win match. Rajasthan meanwhile would be keen on putting that disappointing performance against Mumbai Indians behind. KKR vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 54

