Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to relentless rain at the innings break, ending SRH's playoff hopes, here on Monday.

Both teams received one point each. SRH now have seven points from 11 matches and are out of contention, while DC moved to 13 points from 11 games and sit fifth on the table.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals recovered from a top-order collapse to post 133 for seven after being put in to bat.

Reduced to 29/5 in 7.1 overs following incisive spells from SRH skipper Pat Cummins (3/19) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/13), DC were steadied by Tristan Stubbs (41 not out) and No 8 Ashutosh Sharma, who hit a brisk 41 off 26 balls (2x4, 3x6).

The duo added 66 runs in 45 balls for the seventh wicket to lift the team to a respectable total.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 133/7 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 41, Tristan Stubbs 41 not out; Pat Cummins 3/19, Jaydev Unadkat 1/13) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Match abandoned.

