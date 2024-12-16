Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) A passing shower interrupted proceedings after Australia reached 435 for eight on day three of the third Test against India here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Australia scored at a healthy pace to add 30 runs to their overnight score of 405 for seven.

Only 36 minutes of play was possible before a quick shower halted play.

There had been a slight shower earlier before the start of third day's play.

Rain had marred the opening day as well with less than 14 overs possible.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

