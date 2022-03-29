Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Also Read | BCCI Announces the Release of Invitation To Tender for Media Rights of IPL Seasons 2023-2027.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls.

Also Read | Hockey Pro League: England Women’s Team Postpones India Tour Due to Covid Cases.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)