Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals dished out a superlative batting display to post a massive 203 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL-16 opener, here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, the Royals got off to a flying start with T20 World Cup-winning England skipper Jos Buttler smacking 54 off 22 balls (7x4, 3x6).

Promising uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal made an identical 54 (37b; 9x4) as the opening duo put together 85 runs inside the Powerplay.

After the duo's departure, skipper Sanju Samson maintained their momentum in his 32-ball 55 (3x4, 4x6).

T Natarajan (3-0-23-2) was the pick of SRH bowler and dragged the Royals back in a tidy penultimate over where he dismissed Samson and gave away just seven runs. Left-arm Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with 2 for 41.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals 203/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Yashasvi Jaiswal 54, Jos Buttler 54; T Natarajan 2/23, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/41) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. PTI

