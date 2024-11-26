Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid reflected on adding 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi to the squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and that it would be a good environment for him to grow in.

During the IPL mega auction, surprises continued to catch fans off-guard after Suryavanshi became a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore.

Also Read | What Will Happen to Unsold Players at IPL 2025 Auction? Can Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, David Warner and Others Still Play in Indian Premier League Season 18?.

Dravid said that when the 13-year-old came to the trials of the Rajasthan-based franchise, the team management was happy with him. The head coach showered praise on the youngster and said that he has some really good skills.

"Vaibhav just came to our trials and we were really happy with what we saw. I think, he's got some really good skills, so we thought it might be a good environment for him to grow in," Dravid said in a video shared on IPL's official social media handle.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Praises New Zealand Pacer Trent Boult, Says 'He Adds an Invaluable Skill by Taking That New Ball' (Watch Video).

https://x.com/IPL/status/1861281170656542785

It was an all-out bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end RR made the winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi reflected on the struggles and the pivotal role played by Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari, in shaping Vaibhav's remarkable cricketing journey.

"If Rakesh Tiwai sir wasn't there I don't think my child would have got the chance to play cricket for Bihar. We even had to sell our land due to financial issues but I'm happy for Vaibhav. He is a still a kid and might not understand what he has done today. I would like to thank Rakesh Tiwari sir who saw a potential in my son and gave him the chance," Sanjeev Suryavanshi was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

Currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)