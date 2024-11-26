The highly-anticipated two-day IPL 2025 Mega Auction came to an end, where a total of 182 players were purchased, amounting to INR 639.15 crores. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer took home a combined tally of INR 77.5 crores, where the break-up is INR 27 crore, INR 26.75 crore, and INR 23.75 crore, respectively. Top 5 Most Expensive Players in Indian Premier League After IPL 2025 Auction.

Many high-profile players were purchased by franchises for either exorbitant amounts or on base price, while several star cricketers remained unsold. Out of 395 unsold players, proven IPL cricketers like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Jonny Bairstow, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Naveen-Ul-Haq, and Steve Smith failed to attract any bidder out of the ten franchises present in the auction hall.

What Next For Players Like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson and Others?

For many players who went unsold, the IPL 2025 dream might be over, but for a few proven players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, Shardul Thakur, and Jonny Bairstow the upcoming edition might be a reality. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List of Unsold Players After Bidding Event in Jeddah.

Having already put their names in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction pool, all players are permitted to participate in upcoming IPL seasons for the next two years. Furthermore, all unsold players can be drafted into a squad in case a purchased player pulls out of the event or gets injured mid-way and has to leave the competition.

Thus, all the aforementioned players if available can be named as replacements for any player in the current squad after approval from the IPL governing council.

