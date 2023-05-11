Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday produced an exhibition in power-hitting to script history, becoming the first player to slam the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaiswal achieved this feat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Jaiswal slammed the half-century in just 13 balls to script his incredible milestone to his name.

KL Rahul (14), Pat Cummins (14), Yusuf Pathan (15) and Sunil Narine (15) are the other three players to have achieved the milestone.

Coming to the match, Jaiswal started the run chase for the RR with a flying start as he single-handedly slammed Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over of the innings.

Earlier in the match, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a fine performance to bag four wickets, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs spell. Chahal and Trent Boult's blistering spells helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 149/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Eden Gardens on Thursday. (ANI)

