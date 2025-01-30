New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday. Star batter Virat Kohli was also present during the meeting.

"Lovely to meet honourable Vice President of India Shri Dhankadji . Glad to have the company of @imVkohli", Shukla said in a post on X.

Virat Kohli is taking part in the Group D Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways.

Virat has faced a decline in form in recent matches. in 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, he has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score has been 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

The 36-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Overall, in his Ranji career, Virat has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 50.77, with five centuries and six fifties in 23 matches. (ANI)

