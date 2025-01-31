Virat Kohli represented Delhi Cricket Team in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways. While on the opening day of the match, fans filled up the stadium, the second day was expected to have an even larger attendance with a possibility of Kohli coming on to bat. This was Kohli's first appearance for Delhi after 2013. And when the India national cricketer came on to the bat there was huge cheer for him. Watch the video below. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Fans Reached Arun Jaitley Stadium at 5 AM for Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Day 2 .

Crowd At Arun Jaitley Stadium Goes Berserk As Virat Kohli Walks Out to Bat

