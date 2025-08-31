Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Mumbai, in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), successfully hosted the 38th Edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' at Borivali, Mumbai.

The event drew more than 500 enthusiastic cyclists, who joined the movement to celebrate fitness, sustainability, and community spirit, as per a release from SAI Media.

The event was graced by the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, as Chief Guest and renowned actor & fitness icon Jackie Shroff as Guest of Honour.

In her address, Minister Raksha Khadse emphasised that "Sundays on Cycle", launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Mission, is gaining greater momentum every week across India.

She highlighted that cycling is not only a path to fitness but also a practical solution to rising pollution and traffic congestion, particularly in urban cities. She motivated citizens to embrace cycling as part of their lifestyle, calling it a simple yet powerful way to stay healthy.

Jackie Shroff, in his trademark inspiring style, reminded the gathering that "fitness is for everyone." He added, "Pair mein dum to aage kadam", urging participants to stay strong, take charge of their health, and inspire others around them to lead a fit and active life.

The event was led by SAI RC Mumbai as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations, under the guidance of the Regional Director, Shri Pandurang Chate (IRS). (ANI)

