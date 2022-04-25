Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Ramachandra Reddy has been elected as the president of Baseball Federation of India during its Annual General Body Meeting here.

Former international L Rajender was elected as general secretary, while T Padmanabhan became the treasurer.

About 20 state associations from across the country congregated at the Annual General Body Meeting which was held here on Saturday.

Reddy promised to work as a team to achieve success in future endeavours so as to promote the game.

