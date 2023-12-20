New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Asian Games bronze medallist shooter Ramita Jindal won back-to-back national trials in women's 10m air rifle at the Karni Singh range here on Wednesday.

The Haryana shooter, after taking the honours in Trial 1 on Tuesday, shot 252.0 in the finals on Wednesday to finish on top in the eight-shooter field. Tamil Nadu's R Narmada Nithin took the second spot, 0.9 points behind Ramita.

Ramita's state-mate Nancy, who had finished second in Trial 1, settled for third place in Trial 2 on Wednesday.

Maharashtra's Sonam Uttam Maskar has earlier shot a table-topping 634.5 in the qualification round, while Nancy was 0.5 behind at second spot and Ramita third with 631.8 points.

Paris Olympics quota winner Akhil Sheoran won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions Trial 2 with a finals score of 465.2.

Trial 1 winner Swapnil Kusale of the Railways, also a Paris quota winner, was second, while seasoned Chain Singh of the Army was third. Akhil had also topped the qualification round with a score of 592.

In women's 25m pistol Trial 1, Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan defeated Olympian Manu Bhaker 38-37 in the final. Manu was a class apart in the qualification round, posting 589 to top the field. Rhythm shot 580 to qualify in third place.

