Cassis (France), Sep 11 (PTI) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji on Saturday lifted the doubles title at the ATP Cassis Challenger event with a three-set win over Mexican pair of Hans Hach Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

The third seed Indian pair defeated the second seed rivals 6-4 3-6 10-6 in the title clash of the euro 44820 hard court tournament.

Also Read | Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

They split Euro 2670 as prize money and earned 80 ranking points each.

It is Ramkumar's first doubles Challenger title since his triumph at the Bengaluru Open in February 2020 with compatriot Purav Raja.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 2021-22 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Star Making His Home Debut.

For Balaji, it's his first doubles trophy since he won the Taipei Challenger in April 2019 with Israel's Jonathan Erlich.

Ramkumar will now head straight to Finland for the Davis Cup tie, starting September 18.

Ideally, Balaji should have also flown to Finland since the Indian squad has only five members and an extra hitting partner would have helped the singles players prepare better.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)