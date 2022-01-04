New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) India's premier domestic first-class competition Ranji Trophy will not start as scheduled on January 13 due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The first round was to start in multiple cities on January 13 but has been put off and the BCCI will deliberate on when to conduct the blue riband tournament some time later.

Also Read | Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test on TV and Online.

"Yes, the Ranji Trophy has now been put on hold and will not start on January 13," a BCCI tournament committee member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Recently, the Bengal team reported six COVID-19 cases, including five players while Mumbai's India player Shivam Dube also tested positive and is in isolation.

Also Read | UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The Ranji Trophy is being held in six cities including Bengaluru and Kolkata among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)