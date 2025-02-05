Gqeberha [South Africa], February 5 (ANI): Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan overtook West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20s.

Rashid accomplished this feat during MI Cape Town's Qualifier One match against Paarl Royals at Gqerberha.

During the match, Rashid took 2/34 in his four overs, getting scalps of Dunith Wellalage and Dinesh Karthik while defending a total of 200 runs.

Now in 461 T20s, Rashid has taken 633 wickets at an average of 18.07, with best figures of 6/17. He has taken four five-wicket hauls in his career.

Bravo, in his 18-year-old career in T20s, which has seen him win plenty of gold for West Indies and multiple franchises, he has taken 631 wickets at an average of 24.40, with best figures of 5/23, having taken three five-wicket hauls in his T20 career.

Following these two T20 icons are: West Indies spin all-rounder Sunil Narine (574 wickets in 536 wickets at an average of 21.60, with best figures of 5/19), South Africa spinner Imran Tahir (531 wickets in 428 matches at an average of 19.99, with best figures of 5/23) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (492 wickets in 444 matches at an average of 21.49, with best figures of 6/6).

Coming to the match, Paarl Royals elected to field first.

The opening batters Ryan Rickelton (44 off 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Rassie van der Dussen (40 off 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) laid the platform for the imposing 199/4 with an impressive 87-run opening stand in just 9.2 overs.

The Royals staged a mini fight back by picking up three wickets for the addition of just six runs to leave MI Cape Town at 91/3.

The momentum, however, swung back in favour of the table-toppers with George Linde smashing three sixes in his 14-ball 26.

With the Royals losing their discipline with a couple of waist-high full tosses that saw Dayyaan Galiem being forced out of the attack, it allowed Dewald Brevis (44 not out off 30 balls, with four sixes) and Delano Potgieter (32 not out off 17 balls, four boundaries and a six) to add 74 runs in the last five overs.

Royals positively began their run-chase with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mitchell Owen taking 21 runs off Trent Boult's opening over.

Pretorius's cameo (15 off six balls. with two fours and a six) was quickly brought to an end by Kagiso Rabada though.

The Royals were unable to build up any momentum from thereon with only captain Miller offering up any resistance with a 26-ball 45, consisting of four boundaries and a six. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik scored 31 in 28 balls, with five fours.

There were further celebrations for MI Cape Town when skipper Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 when he went past West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo when he clean-bowled Royals all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Potgieter earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

MI Cape Town now advance straight to the Saturday's final at the Wanderers, while the Royals will have another opportunity in Thursday's Qualifier 2 at Centurion. (ANI)

