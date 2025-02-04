Johannesburg, Feb 3 (PTI) SA20 and Cricket South Africa on Monday formalised the window of the lucrative franchise-based tournament for the next three years in order to "bring certainty" to stakeholders and also help the national team plan its international calendar in advance.

As per the schedule, Season 4 will get underway on December 26, 2025 and run through to January 26, 2026. The season will lead up to the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Season 5 will return to its original slot, running from January 9 to February 14, 2027, while Season 6 will be held from January 9 to February 13, 2028.

"Confirming the SA20 window for a three-year period allows the league to bring certainty to all stakeholders and assists in securing our place when planning the global calendar," said former South Africa skipper the League Commissioner Graeme Smith.

"We know fans respond particularly well to weekend and holiday fixtures and with the ICC T20 World Cup in early February next year, our Season 4 dates provide the unique opportunity to capitalise on South Africa's peak cricket season.

"Early planning has also meant that we are able to look at an extended window from 2026/27 and this will optimise scheduling, logistics and the fan experience," said Smith, clearly indicating that the ICC schedule, which has been confirmed until 2031 and the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) until 2027, had been taken into consideration while making the schedule for the next three seasons of the lucrative league.

Season 3 of SA20 has entered the business end with the final scheduled on February 8.

