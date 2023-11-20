Even after suffering a heartbreak in the World Cup final, India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't help but praise Australia for their record sixth ODI World Cup title. A clinical bowling performance which was later combined with Travis Head's fireworks resulted in the Baggy Greens' triumph over India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Ashwin gave special mention to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their exceptional performances and called Australia the modern-day cricketing giants. Virat Kohli Gifts Glenn Maxwell His Jersey After Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Triumph.

Ravichandran Ashwin Official Tweet

Mighty mighty heartbreak last night💔 💔. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign👌👌 and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 👏👏. However I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket “Australia”.… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 20, 2023

IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 Stat Highlights

Coming to the match, After Shubman Gill's dismissal, Rohit ensured that the Men in Blue got off to a flying start with his blistering knock of 47 off 31 balls. After his wicket India started to struggle and bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs.

On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each. IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli Emerges As Player of the Tournament for Outstanding Performances in Cricket World Cup.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win. The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

