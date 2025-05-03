Madrid, May 3 (AP) A first half header from Florian Lejeune gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win over Getafe in the Madrid derby on Friday.

Lejeune headed home Isi Palazón's corner in the seventh minute to lift Rayo into ninth place in La Liga.

Also Read | PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants.

It was only the home club's second win and second clean sheet in its last 11 league games but the margin of victory could have been greater were it not for the heroics of David Soria in the Getafe goal.

Neither side showed much style in a scrappy game that reflected both teams' inconsistent seasons.

Also Read | ENG vs ZIM 2025: Sam Cook, Jordon Cox Included in England Squad for One-Off Test Against Zimbabwe.

It was Getafe's fourth defeat in a row and third consecutive 1-0 loss and it also suffered the blow of a late red card for captain Djené Dakonam, who was dismissed for dissent.

Getafe remained in 12th place. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)