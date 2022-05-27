Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 157 for 8 against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 58 while captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 25 and 24 respectively.

For RR, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 58; Prasidh Krishna 3/22, Obed McCoy 3/23).

