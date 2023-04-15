Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece. What a Catch! Aman Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Faf du Plessis During RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50; Mitchell Marsh 2/18, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23).

