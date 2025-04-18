Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Tim David struck a counter-attacking fifty to lift Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 95 for nine against Punjab Kings in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen doing the bulk of the damage for the visiting team in the match that was reduced to 14 overs per side after a delayed start due to rain.

Also Read | 'Never Dreamt of Something Like This':Rohit Sharma Reflects on MCA Dedicating Wankhede Stadium Stand in His Honour.

For RCB, Tim David top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls.

Brief scores:

Also Read | RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 95/9 in 14 overs (Tim David 50 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/23, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/11, Marco Jansen 2/10). PTI AH AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)