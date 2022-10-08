Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 8 (ANI): Indian opener Shafali Verma on Saturday said she is ready to give her best for the team with both bat and ball after team India's win in the Women's Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

The Indian team secured a 59-run win over Bangladesh owing to Shafali's well-made 50 and excellent bowling from the Indian bowlers. She was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant fifty.

"I am always ready to give my best for the team with the bat and ball," said Shafali.

She said that the pitch was not very conducive to batting as the ball was not coming to the bat and keeping low at times.

The opener said, "It was a bit difficult pitch for batting as the ball kept low."

Shafali was happy with the performance and said, "I have put in a lot of hard work, want to thank my family and friends for their support. We are very happy with our performance, everyone played really well."

Earlier, a half-century from Shafali Verma and a 96-run stand with Smriti Mandhana powered India to a competitive 159/5 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 match at Sylhet on Saturday.

Batting first, Team India was off to a good start. Openers skipper Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dealing in boundaries, taking on Bangladesh bowlers with the attacking mindset they both are known for.

Chasing 160, openers Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun put Bangladesh to a solid start.The duo adopted a cautious approach against a strong bowling attack of India. In contrast to India's hard-hitting powerplay, Bangladesh put up 30/0 in their first six overs, with Hoque (18*) and Khatun (11*) at the crease.

But the Indian bowlers came back strongly to hand Bangladesh a 59-run defeat. (ANI)

