Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): To make Indian Kabaddi a global phenomenon and provide a platform for grassroots talent, the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is set to host its first-ever international edition in Dubai in December 2025.

RKL, India's premier Kabaddi platform, has been nurturing grassroots talent since its inception. With an ambitious vision that blends domestic growth with global aspirations, the league is now poised to take a historic step by entering the international arena.

Founded by Shubham Chaudhary, RKL has evolved into a movement dedicated to showcasing rural and regional Kabaddi talent. The league will continue strengthening its presence across India while expanding abroad with its inaugural international edition.

League Ambassador and Co-founder Rannvijay Singha, a celebrated youth icon and sports enthusiast who has been a part of this journey from the very beginning, brings unmatched recognition to RKL's vision by lending his global influence to the journey.

"Kabaddi, India's indigenous sport, has all the ingredients to be a global sport and we are going to help it get its rightful place with the RKL - International in Dubai," said Singha.

Further boosting the league's sporting credibility, Rahul Chaudhari, one of India's most iconic Kabaddi players, has been named Kabaddi Ambassador of RKL. His presence bridges the gap between grassroots talent and professional excellence, inspiring the next generation of players.

Rahul Chaudhari, on his association with RKL, shared, "Kabaddi has given me everything - identity, respect, and love from millions of fans. Through the Real Kabaddi League, I see a powerful platform that gives young and hidden talent the chance to rise and shine. Taking our indigenous sport from villages to the global stage in Dubai is historic, and I am proud to be part of this journey."

The league also enjoys strong support from both national and international patrons who are instrumental in expanding Kabaddi's reach.

Abhishek Verma, Chief National Coordinator of the Shiv Sena-NDA alliance and elections, who is the Chief Indian Patron of RKL, stated, "Kabaddi is India's pride - a true symbol of our indigenous culture, resilience, and teamwork. Through RKL, we are not only empowering hidden talents but also taking India's sporting spirit to the world stage."

Rashid Al Habtoor, Chief Global Patron of RKL and a leading Emirati business figure, emphasised Kabaddi's cultural power: "It is our honour to support the Real Kabaddi League (RKL) and bring this incredible sport to Dubai and beyond. Kabaddi has the potential to unite cultures, inspire youth, and establish itself as a truly global game."

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) - International is a first-of-its-kind initiative, designed to take Kabaddi to the global stage and fill a long-missing piece in the international sports ecosystem. Following a successful exhibition match in Dubai, organised with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, the league is now prepared to scale up into a full-fledged international edition.

Speaking on the announcement of RKL - International, Founder Shubham Chaudhary said, "The Real Kabaddi League is more than just a tournament - it is a movement to empower the grassroots talent and give Kabaddi its rightful place on the global stage. With our Dubai edition, the league is set to touch new heights both in India and across the world."

"Our vision is to celebrate India's rich tradition of indigenous sports. Kabaddi, rooted in our culture, symbolises resilience, teamwork, and strength. Through RKL, we aim to bring the spotlight on Kabaddi globally, ensuring it earns recognition alongside mainstream international sports," Chaudhary added.

Scheduled for December 2025, the inaugural edition will feature a five-nation format with teams from India, Iran, Bangladesh, UAE, and Australia competing for the coveted title.

Matches will be hosted in a world-class indoor arena in Dubai, with state-of-the-art production, entertainment, and fan experiences designed to position Kabaddi alongside other global sports. The event aims to attract audiences from South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond - blending sport, culture, and entertainment into a landmark spectacle. (ANI)

