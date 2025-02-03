Karachi [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Fans and former cricketers were left flabbergasted over the inclusion of certain players in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Debates have sparked across social media, with questions being raised over the inclusion of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in Pakistan's squad for the marquee event.

Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub and Sufyan Moqim have made way for Faheem, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil and Saud Shakeel. There were a couple of players in consideration for the Champions Trophy squad, including Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and Sajid Khan, but all of them failed to occupy a spot.

According to Geo News sources, Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the tournament due to his fitness woes and indiscipline. Imam recently captained Pakistan Shaheens against the West Indies XI. He was included in Pakistan's Test squad for the two Tests against the West Indies. However, the selection committee didn't give him a chance to play in the Champions Trophy over his fitness.

The reason behind the axing of Aamer Jamal was his inconsistency, which paved the way for Faheem's inclusion. Test spinner Sajid was left out of the squad due to his lack of experience in the white-ball format.

Pakistan's Test vice-captain Shakeel made his way into the squad on the back of his impressive performances in the Asian conditions, the sources added.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, having done so since Babar stepped down from the position after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Before playing the tournament opener, Pakistan will feature in the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand to bolster their preparations for the title defence.

The tri-series will begin with New Zealand squaring off against Pakistan in the Gadaffi Stadium on February 8. The Kiwis will then go on to face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

After the conclusion of the first two games, the ODI action will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, with Pakistan taking on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match. The final will be held on February 14 at the same venue, five days before the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah. (ANI)

