Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], April 24 (ANI): A record number of 21 entries have been confirmed for the Asia Zone round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), scheduled from April 25 to April 27 at the Madras International Circuit. This is an all-time record for India in the APRC Asia Cup, which will be held alongside the FMSCI Indu Chandhok Memorial Indian Rally Championship (INRC), which is organised by Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC). The recce of all the 21 cars were completed today at the Special Stages.

Defending champions of APRC India leg, Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap of Arka Motorsports, and the reigning National champions Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif will spearhead the competition. They will be given a tough challenge by former INRC champion and ERC round winner Amittrajit Ghosh, 2019 INRC champion Chetan Shivram and co-driver E Shivaprakash and Hyderabad's Naveen Puligilla, who has entered with co-driver Santhosh Thomas.

Also Read | CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Naveen recently won the RC3 class of the Kenyan Rally Championship, part of the World Rally Championship circuit. Arnav Pratap Singh along with co-driver Rohit N and Janson Saldanha along with PVS Murthy, will be the other drivers to watch out for.

Anushriya Gulati of Shimla will be the only lady entry while Hyderabad's Jeet Jhabhak will debut the Hyundai i20 in the INRC.

Also Read | On Which Channel Sri Lanka Women’s Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL-W vs IND-W vs SA-W ODI Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Vicky Chandhok, President of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship working group, said, "Continuing his unstinted support from two years ago, for the FIA APRC, Vamcy Merla has been involved in backing the event in Indonesia, New Zealand and of course in India. He continues to back the event as the promoter of the Indian round. Further, he has spontaneously always agreed to support the event in the interest of the sport without expecting anything in return. This is the kind of spirit and support that the MMSC enjoys with Vamcy Merla as the promoter of the FIA APRC event in India and the Indu Chandhok Memorial South India Rally 2025."

Speaking on his involvement in the APRC, promoter of the APRC India round and the title sponsor of the INRC Vamcy Merla, who is also backing the Indu Chandhok Memorial South India Rally and most of the drivers in the APRC segment said, "I am so glad to continue my relationship with the FIA APRC. I am absolutely thrilled to see a record number of entries in the FIA APRC segment. I am coming in as a contributor to support this round and I am also extending my support for a couple of other rounds.".

The first round was held in New Zealand early this month and after the second round in Chennai, three more rounds will take place, with the final and title deciding round taking place alongside the World Rally Championship event from November 6 to November 8 in Japan.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)