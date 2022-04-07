New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Seven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and a team from Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) will take part in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) in Goa from April 15 to May 12.

Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have confirmed their participation for the tournament.

Players born on or after January 1, 2001 will be eligible to participate in the league but each team has been granted permission to include up to five players born on or after January 1, 1999 in their squads.

No more than three such players will be permitted to be part of the playing XI at all times. Each club can travel to Goa with a maximum of 24 players but no foreign nationals can be included in their squads.

The top two finishers at the end of the league will be given the chance to participate at the Next Gen Cup to be held in the United Kingdom for the first time later this year.

The Next Gen Cup will be hosted by the Premier League (PL) as part of its longstanding partnership with the ISL to support the development of football in India. The top two teams from the RF Development League will be joined by selected youth teams of the Premier League clubs.

"This league is yet another step towards creating a world-class ecosystem to develop the tremendous potential for football in India," said Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani.

