Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will face off against each other in match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The PBKS vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 08, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for maximum points. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the PBKS vs GT betting odds along with the win predictions. PBKS vs GT Preview.

Punjab Kings have had a decent start to their IPL 2022 campaign as under new captain Mayank Agarwal they have won two of their three games so far and are inside the playoff spots. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has done well to lead his new franchise Gujarat Titans and can move to second in the standings with a win in this fixture.

PBKS vs GT Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Punjab Kings are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of PBKS to come away with maximum points from the encounter. PBKS have the odds of 1.72 in their favour while GT are a 2.10 underdog.

PBKS vs GT Win Predictions

According to Google Predictions, Punjab Kings are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. PBKS have a 52% chance of winning the encounter compared to GT's 48%. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

