Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) will look to extend their unbeaten run when they take on Jamshedpur FC, while Bengaluru FC will aim to consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they clash with Chennaiyin FC, in round-five Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) matches here on Tuesday.

The inaugural RFDL returns to action after a four-day break where teams have had time to recover and get ready for the business end of the competition.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana Shine As Knight Riders Return to Winning Ways in Style.

At Benaulim Ground, Bengaluru will be hot favourites against Chennaiyin who are yet to win a game in four engagements. The Blues, on the contrary, have won all their four games and are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 12 points from four games.

The Blues were rampant against bottom-placed Mumbai City FC, winning by a 5-0 margin to underline their supremacy. In Chennaiyin, they will find a tougher opponent who have been strong at the back as displayed against RF Young Champs.

Also Read | Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Gain Places in FIH World Rankings.

The Marina Machans have shipped four goals so far and although they haven't found the back of the net as often, it is a good defensive record and coach Cleofas Alex will hope they continue the good work against a strong Bengaluru side who have players like Rahul Raju who has scored in every game.

Bengaluru also have players like Bekey Oram and Namgyal Bhutia who have impressed so far. They will also hope Sivasakthi Narayanan gets back to action should he recover from a knock.

Meanwhile, at Nagoa Ground, RF Young Champs will have to be at their best when they take on Jamshedpur FC who would want to forget their last outing and get back to winning ways. Jamshedpur, who have looked strong so far, were beaten 0-2 by Kerala Blasters in their last outing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)