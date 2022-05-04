Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) head coach Arata Izumi said that a competition like the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) will only help draw a clear pathway for the country's finest emerging talents.

"Our approach is always about individual development. That is why we have a specific principle of play. We want the boys to develop their understanding of football," said Izumi in a statement.

"Once we came to know about RFDL and it's happening at this time of the season, we started to think how we can, as a team, go into it and what style we want our boys to play in line with the principle we coached already," he added.

Arata said the RFDL has come at the right time for the batch, coming to the end of their football education cycle at the academy after spending more than 5 years. He opined that not only the players, but their parents also can see a clear pathway for their children to get a fair chance to become professional footballers.

"This Development League is giving an opportunity to the boys in the best way possible. The scouts and coaches are here to look into the talents," said Arata.

"This league will give a lot of hope to the next generation of players who really want to be professional footballers. These boys can clearly see this Development League as their target and not only the players but their parents also. They can see a clear pathway to becoming a professional football player. They will know their son is getting a fair opportunity to prove himself," he added. (ANI)

