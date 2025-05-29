Hong Kong, May 29 (PTI) Delhi teenager Ranveer Mitroo registered a second consecutive card of two-under 69 to help India jump to tied second place in boys' team competition along with compatriot Krish Chawla in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship here.

With an overall total of one-under 283 after the second round, the Indian duo is six strokes behind the leaders Parin Sarasmut and Warut Boonrod of Thailand.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch ENG vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

The Indian Golf Union had sent a four-member team to compete in the tournament organised by APGC.

Individually, Ranveer maintained his fourth position in the individual boys competition. Krish improved his overnight tied 16th place after posting a two-over 73 to end the second round in sole 15th position with an overall total of three-over 145.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs RCB Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Thailand's Parin Sarasmut fired a five-under 66 to share the lead with Tuan Anh Nguyen of Vietnam with matching totals of eight-under 134.

After five straight pars, Ranveer birdied the sixth hole from five feet after his approach landed 15 yards short of the flag on the right rough.

However, the 16-year-old stumbled upon a bogey on the next hole only to make amends with back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, he birdied hole numbers 14, 17 and 18 against a double bogey on the 10th and bogey on the 12th hole.

In the individual girls event, Saanvi Somu carded a three-under 69 to jump to the joint ninth spot as compatriot Kashika Mishra had a disappointing round of 10-over 82.

The Indian pair of Kashika and Saanvi was ranked sole seventh with a combined score of 11-over 299 after round two.

In the mixed team event, the Indian pair of Krish and Saanvi was lying in tied 10th position at five-over 289.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)