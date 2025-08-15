New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Friday shared a video from celebrations following India's ICC Champions Trophy victory earlier this year, featuring Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma joking about his retirement from the 50-over format.

India clinched the title in Dubai, defeating New Zealand by four wickets, marking the country's second consecutive ICC trophy win after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

In a post by Rishabh Pant on his Instagram, Rohit Sharma said, "Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga." [Retirement? I'm not going to retire every time I win]."

Hitman announced his retirement from the shortest of the game after Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in June. Rohit was the player of the CT final 2025, he made 76 off 83 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

Pant posted a heartfelt message with the video extending wishes on the country's 79th Independence Day on Friday, "Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever, and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian."

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill also extended his wish on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, "The biggest dream, the greatest privilege - playing for India. Happy Independence Day."

Gill was recently awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025 following his heroics against England in the recently concluded Test series. Gill was named Player of the Series, having amassed a staggering 754 runs, averaging 75.40 from the five Tests, which included four centuries.

This was Gill's fourth Player of the Month honour from the ICC, having won previously in February this year, and in January and September 2023. (ANI)

