Dharamsala, Mar 8 (PTI) Hundreds by captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill propelled India to 264 for one at lunch on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England here on Friday.

The hosts lead by 46 runs after bundling out England for a woeful 218 on the first day itself.

Rohit (102 batting) and Gill (101 batting) were holding fort at the time of the break.

Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred, second in this series, with a single off 154 balls and Gill followed the suit, reaching his fourth Test hundred, in just 137 balls with a four as India marched to command.

Brief scores:

England 1st Innings: 218 all out

India 1st Innings: 264/1 in 60 overs (Rohit Sharma 102 batting, Shubman Gill 101 batting).

