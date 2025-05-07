New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect ending all speculations about his future in the longest format.

The 38-year-old was India's most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Set to be Removed From Team India Test Captain’s Position; BCCI Searching For Younger Option Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series: Report.

Rohit captained India to the World Test Championship final against Australia and save the last couple of indifferent series against New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

India will have a new Test captain for the five-Test series in England with possible candidates being Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Also Read | KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Players From Both Teams Sing National Anthem In Respect of Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)