New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): After MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma said he will miss the former captain in the blue jersey but is looking forward to meeting him in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Saturday, the wicket-keeper batsman, Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket.

Also Read | MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Farewell Greetings, Dhoni HD Photos and Positive Messages to Share Online As MSD Announces Retirement.

Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni."

Dhoni had shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik, KKR Captain, Calls for BCCI to Retire 'Jersey Number 7' in White-Ball Cricket as a Tribute to MS Dhoni After He Announced International Retirement (See Post).

The 2020 edition of the IPL is scheduled to commence on September 19 in UAE. Earlier, IPL was slated to begin on March 29, with Sharma's Mumbai Indians competing against Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the opening match at the Wankhede stadium.

However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but the league is set to be played next month in UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The schedule of the league is yet to be announced but if we go by Sharma's tweet, the opening match will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)