Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed Pakistan batter, Shoaib Malik, in playing most men's T20I games.

Rohit achieved the feat when he stepped onto the field in the ongoing third and final T20I against Sri Lanka here in Dharamsala.

Also Read | Is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Rohit has now featured in 125 T20Is while Shoaib Malik has played 124 games in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is third on the list with 119 T20I under his belt.

Speaking about his record feat, Rohit during the toss said, "It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years."

Also Read | Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

Coming to the third and final T20I, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against India on Sunday.

India have already sealed the series against Sri Lanka, which means the final T20I is a dead rubber. The hosts had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I and by 7 wickets in the second T20I.

Rohit Sharma led India have fielded an XI with four changes for the third T20I while Sri Lanka have made two changes in the set-up.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, and Lahiru Kumara.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)