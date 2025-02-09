Cuttack, Feb 9: Fuelled by a sparkling hundred by skipper Rohit Sharma, India defeated England by four wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Rohit (119, 90b, 12x4, 7x6), who struck his 32nd hundred in ODIs, helped India mow down the target of 305. The hosts made 308 for six in 44.3 overs. This is India's seventh successive bilateral ODI series win against England. Rohit Sharma Channelizes Inner Hit-Man To Register Hundred in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Gives Himself Breathing Space Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the knock, Rohit also reached 49 international centuries to move past Rahul Dravid's count of 48. Rohit was also involved in a deflating 136-run stand with his opening partner Shubman Gill (60, 52, 9x4, 1x6), the sixth such occasion of them engaging a 100-plus alliance. India Beat England by Four Wickets in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025; Rohit Sharma’s Scintillating Century and Bowlers Collective Effort Gives Men in Blue Unassailable 2-0 Lead.

Earlier, veteran batter Joe Root (69, 72b, 6x4) and opener Ben Duckett (65, 56b, 10x4) scored fifties to lead England made 304 all out. For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/35) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores: England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35) lost to India: 308/6 in 44.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 119, Shubman Gill 60, Shreyas Iyer 44; Jamie Overton 2/27) by 4 wickets.

