The India national cricket team secured a comprehensive four-wicket win over the England national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. While chasing 305 runs, India captain Rohit Sharma smashed a match-winning century, whereas vice-captain Shubman Gill hammered a half-century. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel also added valuable runs as Men in Blue dominated the second ODI against Three Lions. With this victory, the India cricket team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma Becomes Fourth Highest Run-Getter for India in ODIs, Overtakes Rahul Dravid To Achieve Milestone During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 304 runs in 50 overs after Ravindra Jadeja took a three-wicket haul. Debutant Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana took one wicket apiece. For England, Joe Root and Ben Duckett slammed half-centuries.

Joe Root and Ben Duckett’s Half-Centuries Guide England to 304 Runs

Former England national cricket team captain Joe Root top-scored with 69 runs off 72 deliveries, including six fours. Opener Ben Duckett hammered 65 runs off 56 balls with the help of 10 fours. Harry Brook, Captain Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone got starts but couldn't convert it. England were all out for 304 runs in 49.5 overs.

Rohit Sharma's Dominance While Chasing

While chasing a competitive target of 305 runs, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched a 136-run partnership that provided a solid start to the hosts. Vice-captain Gill was dismissed after scoring 60 runs off 52 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. However, it was Rohit Sharma's day in Cuttack. Virat Kohli Shakes Hand with Ball Boys During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Youngsters Give Priceless Reaction (Watch Video).

The veteran cricketer slammed his 32nd ODI century. Rohit departed after scoring 119 runs off 90 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven maximums. Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41*) valuable contributions guided the India national cricket team to a four-wicket win.

