Rome, Sep 22 (AP) Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A's disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player.

The match -- the league opener for both teams -- ended 0-0 on Saturday. Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma's 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season.

The game was Roma's first under new owners, after the Texas-based Friedkin Group took control of the club from fellow American James Pallotta last month.

Also, Verona coach Ivan Juric was fined 5,000 euros (nearly $6,000) for having “inferred directions to his team on multiple occasions” even though he was suspended for the match. (AP)

