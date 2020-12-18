Manchester, Dec 18 (AP) One of Wayne Rooney's sons has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United's record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy.

"Proud day," Rooney posted on Instagram.

"Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.

"Special night..... congratulations Kai," Rooney's wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram.

"I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)