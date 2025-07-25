Manchester, Jul 25 (PTI) Joe Root scored a sublime century to take England to 433 for 4 at tea on the third day of the fourth Test here on Friday.

The former captain brought up his 38th hundred while also surpassing the legendary Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.

Root was unbeaten on 121 alongside skipper Ben Stokes (36 batting) as England took a lead of 75 runs.

Earlier in the session, Washington Sundar struck twice in quick succession, removing Ollie Pope (71) and Harry Brook (3) to give India brief hope.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 358 all out in 114.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 5/72).

England 1st innings: 433/4 in 102 overs (Joe Root 121 batting, Ben Duckett 94; Washington Sundar 2/30 ).

