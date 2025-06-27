Argentario (Italy), Jun 27 (PTI) Indian ace Shubhankar Sharma's disappointing run continued on the DP World Tour as he started the Italian Open with a 5-over 75 here, putting him way down in 143rd place.

Sharma now looks certain to miss his sixth straight cut this season.

The two-time DP World Tour winner has been battling a rough run with just four cuts made in 13 starts and no finishes inside the top-30. Sharma had five bogeys and a double bogey before he found birdies on the 15th and he 18th holes.

Veer Ahlawat, the other Indian in the field, who earned his card by topping the PGTI Tour back home, was placed tied 63rd with an even par 70 was in danger of missing the cut.

Ahlawat had three birdies against one bogey and one double bogey.

Dan Bradbury carded a bogey-free six under par round of 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round at Argentario Golf Club.

The Englishman, who won his second DP World Tour title at last season's FedEx Open de France, raced up the leaderboard with consecutive birdies on his first four holes. He then added a fifth gain of the day at the seventh to draw alongside early pace-setter Andreas Halvorsen of Norway, who carded a five under par 65 in the morning.

Bradbury then birdied the par four 15th and parred his way home to sign for a new course record of 64.

Halvorsen set the clubhouse target of five under after his morning round which included seven birdies and two bogeys. He was joined in a share of second place by Italy's Francesco Laporta, who fired six birdies with a single bogey.

