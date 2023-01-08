Panchkula, Jan 8 (PTI) RoundGlass Punjab continued their unbeaten run at home, beating NEROCA FC 3-1 in the I-League here on Sunday.

Luka Majcen, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Krishnananda Singh scored for the winners while Yumnam Gopi Singh scored the consolation goal for NEROCA FC.

RGPFC have maintained their second position in the table below Sreenidi Deccan FC who have played a match more than them.

RGPFC started the half with more intent and deployed their usual high press strategy giving no time on the ball for the opponents. Juan Mera and Pranjal Bhumij were lively on the wings.

RGPFC took the lead in the 12th minute. Pranjal played an inviting ball into the box which found a free Luka Majcen who jumped high to deposit a thumping header past NEROCA keeper to give the home side the lead. It is Luka's fifth goal of the season.

Juan Mera dispossessed the ball from the NEROCA wing back and found Luka Majcen just outside the box. Luka played a perfect ball to the on rushing Brandon Vanlalremdika who poked the ball past Shubham Dhas to double the lead in the 15th minute.

NEROCA halved the deficit against the run of play in the 44th minute. A ball from the middle from Tangva was half cleared by the RGPFC defence but fell to Yumnam Gopi Singh who struck a first time shot which left keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu helpless.

RGPFC put the game beyond NEROCA in the 77th minute through a goal from Krishnananda Singh. Substitute Maheson Singh played a brilliant through ball for Krishnananda who rounded the rushing NEROCA keeper and tapped into the empty net.

RGPFC have 17 points from nine matches while NEROCA FC have 7 points from 10 games.

