Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 16 (ANI): Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athletes showcased total dominance, winning five of the six available medals in Boys Tennis at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) being held at Patna, Bihar. Shanker Heisnam, representing Manipur got the better of Arjun Rathi, representing Haryana to win the gold in the singles category.

Arjun Rathi then won gold in the doubles category while Aditya Mor won the silver. Hitesh Chauhan and Armaan Waalia, representing Punjab won the bronze in the doubles event, as per the KIYG press release.

Shanker, who was unseeded for the tournament, downed third seed Arjun in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in the gold medal match. He had earlier got the better of his counterpart Hitesh Chauhan in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-3. Arjun qualified for the gold medal match, beating first seed Arnav Paparkar of Maharashtra 7-6(4), 6-2, while Shanker got the better of Gujarat's Samarth Ujjaval Sahita 3-6, 7-6 (2), 3-0 (retd.) in the semi-finals.

In the doubles category, second seeds Arjun Rathi and Aarjun Pandit combined to secure the gold medal, beating Aditya Mor and Tavish Pahwa of Haryana 3-6, 6-3, 11-9. Hitesh Chauhan and Armaan Walia, who were beaten by Rathi and Pandit in the semi-finals, then went on to win the bronze medal match against Delhi's Praneel Sharma and Rian Sharma 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

Renowned coach and Technical Director of Roundglass Tennis Academy, Aditya Sachdeva and the team have been training the players at the Academy and have helped them hone their skills and improve their game.

Speaking about the boys win coach Sachdeva said as quoted by the KIYG press release, "Everyone at the Roundglass Tennis Academy is very happy with the achievement of the boys and this victory comes in sync with our vision of Long-Term Athlete Development, wherein we emphasize the importance of nurturing the young players for the future. At RGPTA, we prioritize the wholistic growth of our athletes, both on and off the court. Our guiding principle is to consider the psychological well-being and happiness of the athletes as integral to our plans, alongside their performance on the court." (ANI)

