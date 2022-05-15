Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Also Read | CSK vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans register10th Win of Season To Ensure Top-Two Finish.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG.

Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.

Also Read | India's Thomas Cup Triumph: A Collective Show Made Up of Individual Brilliance.

Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31).

Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)