New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Rugby Royalty showcased an exciting preview of the upcoming action in store during the launch press conference of the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League, as per a release issued by the Rugby Premier League.

The media were addressed by the CEO of GMR Sports, Satyam Trivedi, and Rugby India President Rahul Bose, who were then joined by all six franchise owners for a photo opportunity.

Also in attendance were the head coaches and marquee players representing their respective franchises.

From Hyderabad Heroes, coach DJ Forbes alongwith Prince Khatri and Manuel Moreno, from Chennai Bulls, coach Ben Gollongs and Alex Davis and from Bengaluru Bravehearts, Mohit Khatri and Pol Pla, were present alongwith their coach Pack Hernandez were present.

Also in attendance were Delhi Redz coaches Tomasi Cama, Deepak Punia, and Matias Osadczuk. Representing Kalinga Black Tigers were coach Mike Friday, Asis Sabr, and Maurice Longbottom, while Mumbai Dreamers were represented by coach Tim Walsh, Akash Balmiki, and James Turner.

The team coaches and players of the respective franchises shared their thoughts ahead of the season.

The media also got a chance to witness the players in action as they passed the ball around and explained the rules of the game to the media.

CEO of GMR Sports Satyam Trivedi stated, "This league has it all to make it big and successful in India. It is both a great broadcast product and a great on-ground property and we are very proud of this partnership with Rugby India," as quoted from a release by Rugby Premier League.

President of Rugby India, Rahul Bose, spoke on similar lines and stated, " It is truly incredible what we have managed to do here. We have big names from all over the world of rugby playing together as teammates. Looking forward to the high-octane action we are about to witness over the next few days."

The Rugby Premier League is set to commence from June 15. (ANI)

